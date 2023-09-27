Brittany Dempsey Joins Her Father’s Boston Lobbying Firm; Dad was Haverhill Representative 26 Years

Brittany Dempsey is joining her father’s Boston lobbying firm as a government relations associate.

Dempsey, who has served as an admission counselor at Merrimack College for nearly four years, is joining Dempsey Associates, founded in 2018 by former House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Brian S. Dempsey.

“Excited to have you on board Britt!! So proud of you!” her father wrote on her LinkedIn page.

She first went to work at Merrimack College as admission counselor for visitor services during February 2020 and was promoted to senior admission counselor last year.

She earned a bachelor’s in Communication and Media Studies from Merrimack College in 2017 and a master’s in Higher Education from Merrimack this past May.

Rep. Dempsey left Beacon Hill in 2017 and formed Dempsey Associates a year later. The firm’s clients include a number of firms with local ties, including AFC Urgent Care, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Dellbrook Construction, Historic New England, Lupoli Companies, Planning Office for Urban Affairs and Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library.

