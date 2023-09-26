Hilldale Industrial Park Warehouse and Land Sell for $9 Million

JRM Hauling and Recycling last week took possession of a warehouse in the Hilldale Avenue industrial park.

The company paid $9 million for the warehouse on 4.8 acres of land at 5 Fondi Road, Haverhill. Southern Essex Register of Deeds John L. O’Brien flagged the sale since it will bring in more than $41,000 in deed excise tax to the state.

The property was owned by James’s Place, managed by James R. Motzkin. The Motzkin family sold Peabody-based JRM Hauling & Recycling to Republic Services last year.

