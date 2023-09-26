Haverhill Art Walk Saturday Brings Back Pub Crawl, Music, Art and More to Downtown

Haverhill Art Walk returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District this Saturday as it highlights local businesses and underused spaces with an alleyway artist market, live music and a “Pub Walk.”

Family-friendly programming includes hula hooping, an interactive paint tent, henna, screen printing with mural artist Kevin Angulo, music by Fake Leather Jacket and Drag Queen Story Hour with Dottie Ave, activating Railroad Square. Array of Trades hosts the Artist Market in neighboring alleyways accompanied by a lineup of acoustic musicians.

The “Pub Walk” portion takes place in the early evening hours with restaurants The Peddler’s Daughter, The Tap, Casa Blanca and G’s hosting pop-ups and demonstrations by local artists. G’s also hosts the 6 p.m. Destination Downtown Art Walk toast.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated with Mariachi, Tango and Salsa music in Washington Square. Other activities include gallery exhibitions and pop-ups, such as SJ Art Consulting’s reception with Erica Licea-Kane; Beyond Walls Mural walking tours; performances by the Be Imagine Music Studio Youth Bands; Buttonwoods Museum’s Italian architecture tour of Washington Street; newly opened Crusttown restaurant’s mural project, highlighting the recently installed mural by Marc Mannheimer and Brian Alves; and shopping at Stem, M&S Candle Company pop-up and The Winged Rabbit. Down the block, Sketches and Drips reaches youth with arts and crafts activities.

All activities take place throughout downtown Haverhill Saturday, Sept. 30, between 1 and 7 p.m.

