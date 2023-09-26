Federal Judge Sentences Haverhill Man, 26, to Eight Years in Prison for Drug Dealing

A 26-year-old Haverhill man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for distributing cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl and conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Elijah Declet was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to eight years in prison and four years of supervised release. Declet pleaded guilty March 29.

Declet was charged in November 2021 along with 12 others in connection with a large drug conspiracy centering around the Gangster Disciples in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen. The investigation, which began in August 2020, intercepted communications between gang leaders, members and drug suppliers relating to their alleged distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and Suboxone in Massachusetts, Maine and southern New Hampshire as well as into Essex County Jail.

According to court documents, calls were intercepted between Declet and other gang members, who conspired to distribute cocaine and fentanyl pills, and on several occasions, Declet distributed cocaine and methamphetamine pills to a cooperating witness.

