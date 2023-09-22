Maroulis to Spearhead Fundraising Campaign for Historic New England

Nora Trebbe Maroulis has joined Historic New England to spearhead planning for a $150-$200 million fundraising campaign that will support such projects as a planned mixed-use downtown Haverhill Center and the revitalization of the Otis House property in Boston.

The campaign, aided by a $250,000 state earmark secured by Haverhill state Rep. Andy X. Vargas, encompasses program advancement, capital investments and endowment growth.

“It’s inspiring to be part of HNE’s vision and to stand on the brink of achieving something that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with a talented group of individuals who are deeply committed to preserving the rich history and cultural heritage of our region,” Maroulis said.

Historic New England recently purchased the concrete Burgess building at 143 Essex St.—the twin of its existing Lang building next door at 151 Essex St.—and adjacent parcels for the housing and retail complex that would be anchored by a new Historic New England Center for Preservation and Collections and possibly feature a hotel, retail and artist live-work space.

In her role, Maroulis will report directly to President and CEO Vin Cipolla. “Nora joins our team at a pivotal moment for Historic New England. Our vision for the future is bold—we intend to maximize the potential of our collections, enhance our Haverhill location and adopt a more inclusive and contemporary approach to engaging with our collections and storytelling,” Cipolla, said.

Previously serving as the senior director of development at the Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst, Massachusetts, Maroulis has held leadership positions at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum and the Worcester Art Museum, both in Massachusetts. She has also acted as an independent consultant, assisting regional nonprofits. Maroulis holds a master’s in Art History from Columbia University and a double Bachelor of Arts in Art History and Studio Art from Marymount College at Fordham University.

Haverhill Campaign Director Elliot Isen said, “Pooling our expertise and dedication as we lead the ambitious fundraising campaign for Historic New England and the Haverhill Center gives this team a significant advantage. Together, we will ensure that the Center thrives as a beacon of cultural preservation and enrichment for our community and beyond.”

