Methuen Man, 44, Drowns During Rescue of Child at Salisbury Beach

A 44-year-old Methuen man attempting to save a child was identified Thursday as the victim in a drowning the day before in Salisbury.

Witnesses said Gary Simard had been enjoying the day with family at Salisbury Beach when one of the children with them was pulled from the shoreline and unable to swim back. Simard, along with two bystanders then went into the water to retrieve the child. According to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salisbury Police Chief Thomas W. Fowler, the two bystanders were able to rescue the child and return to shore, but, they were unable to locate Simard.

The Salisbury Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 266 North End Boulevard. They located Simard in the ocean and immediately began life saving measures on the beach. EMS arrived and transported him to Seabrook Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...