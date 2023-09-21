Art in Bloom Designer Cindy Knight Provides Atkinson Garden Club Demonstration

Cindy Knight, a member of the Atkinson Garden Club and a Museum of Fine Arts’ Art in Bloom designer will recreate six to eight of her designs during the next open meeting of the Atkinson Garden Club.

A drawing will take place for some of the designs with proceeds benefiting the garden club scholarship and community beautification projects.

The meeting takes place Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Admission is $10 and light refreshments will be served.

