Merrimack Valley Credit Union Team Builds Children’s Beds For Lynn-Based A Bed for Every Child

Merrimack Valley Credit Union team members last month joined the Metro Boston Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Association to build beds for Lynn-based A Bed for Every Child that builds and donates new beds to children in need.

Credit Union staff organized two teams, each working together to construct a wooden twin sized bedframe. Participating team members included Aamir Chougle, Joel Rojas, Mikaela DeOliveira, Pam Stamp, Paula Kerwin, Glenn Prezzano and Sarita Ledani, who also serves on the board of directors for the Cooperative Credit Union Association’s Metro Boston Chapter.

In addition to building a bed, teammates brought pillows, bedding, books and stuffed animals to personalize each bed.

“Your unwavering support in sending a dedicated team to aid in the construction of 15 beds for local children on our waitlist is truly amazing,” said Tina Baptista, program director of A Bed for Every Child.

A Bed for Every Child began in 2012 as an initiative of the Massachusetts Coalition of the Homeless, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to ending homelessness across the state.

