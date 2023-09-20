Haverhill River Bards’ Fall Poetry Nights Begin Tonight with Paulette Demers Turco

Tonight marks the start of Haverhill River Bards’ series of fall poetry nights with poet Paulette Demers Turco reading from her newly released book “Shimmer.”

Published poets begin each night with a reading followed by an open mic where audience members may sign up to share their own poetry, prose and other literary arts.

The event is sponsored by Creative Haverhill and takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

The select Wednesday poetry series is free and registration is not required.

