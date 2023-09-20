Haverhill Democrats to Honor Governor’s Councilor Duff at Roz McKeon Annual Breakfast Oct. 14

To submit election-related announcements, click on image or email [email protected]. These are the only acceptable methods of sending campaign news.

Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff is being honored next month as the Haverhill Democratic City Committee’s Distinguished Democrat.

Duff, who is running for Southern Essex District Register of Deeds next year, will be honored during the Roz McKeon Annual Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill.

Duff has served on the Massachusetts Governor’s Council since being elected in 2012 and is being honored for her tireless efforts on behalf of the Democratic Party and the City of Haverhill. Democratic candidates in the upcoming municipal election for mayor, City Council and School Committee, have also been invited to say a few words and all candidates will be recognized.

The Committee will also be conducting its popular straw poll for the Nov. 7 municipal election.

The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $30 each. Those seeking more information may call Breakfast Chair Roz McKeon at 978-373-4032.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...