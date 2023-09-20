Haverhill Board of Registrars Sets Mayoral Vote Recount for Next Wednesday

The Haverhill Board of Registrars of Voters met yesterday and, as expected, formally accepted both the recount petition filed by mayoral candidate Guy E. Cooper and the withdrawal of Scott W. Wood Jr.’s candidacy in the mayoral race.

City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright said a recount for the preliminary election in the mayoral race is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until completed, on the main floor of the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. She said all those who are interested are welcome to attend.

Cooper petitioned for the recount after falling short just 10 votes behind Wood. Haverhill City Councilor Melinda Barrett garnered 3,891 votes for mayor while Wood placed a distant second at 1,036 votes.

In a statement, the Board of Registrars said it “welcomes the opportunity for a recount to occur to demonstrate to the public how elections are run. The Board looks forward to a thorough and transparent review of all ballots cast during the Sept. 12, 2023 election and is confident that any questions or concerns will be addressed through this process. A recount is an exciting opportunity to showcase an essential part of American democracy.”

