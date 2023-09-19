Singer Tommy Rull Entertains Today at Noon at Haverhill Citizens Center

A local entertainer escorts his audience today through the decades by sharing the music of popular singers including Sinatra, Elvis, Paul Anka and many others.

Singer Tommy Rull performs today. Sept. 19, from noon- 1 p.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St.

For reservations contact Paola Hussein at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...