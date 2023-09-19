Singer Tommy Rull Entertains Today at Noon at Haverhill Citizens Center

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.
A local entertainer escorts his audience today through the decades by sharing the music of popular singers including Sinatra, Elvis, Paul Anka and many others.
Singer Tommy Rull performs today. Sept. 19, from noon- 1 p.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St.
For reservations contact Paola Hussein at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
