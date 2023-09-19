Second Green Goddess Golf Invitational Raises $16,000 for Patriots Helping Vets

The Second Annual Green Goddess Golf Invitational, hosted and organized by cannabis retailer Stem of Haverhill, attracted 450 participants and raised $16,000 for Patriots Helping Vets, a Massachusetts non-profit focused on helping veterans heal through horticultural therapy and promoting veterans’ rights to cultivate medicinal plants.

The Green Goddess Invitational promotes, celebrates and assists women operating in the traditional male-dominated fields of the cannabis industry and golf. This year’s tournament took place Sept. 11 at the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill and attracted more than 90 sponsors.

“I am so thrilled with the turnout and the sponsors and everyone else who stepped forward to make this event so special and meaningful, particularly for the money raised to help a truly wonderful organization that works day in and day out on behalf of veterans throughout the nation,” Stem owner Caroline Pineau said. “This event showed, once again, that the cannabis industry—and, in particular, women cannabis entrepreneurs—are at the forefront of business social awareness and responsibility.”

Tom Rand, founder of Patriot Helping Veterans and a Marine combat veteran, thanked Pineau, her husband Adam and the Stem team for “making a huge difference in our veterans’ lives.”

“With the outpouring of support from this incredible event, Patriots Helping Vets will finally fill all of our requests for equipment and start helping more brothers and sisters that have been idling. We can’t thank the community enough for what they did,” Rand said.

The event featured branded sativa foursomes and indica foursomes, golf clinics with WPGA pro Catherine McPherson and the Renaissance pro staff, yoga, spa treatments, reiki, collective art and painting projects, cannabis education workshops with guest speakers, live music, a DJ and a flower send-off.

There was also a panel discussion, Cannabis Policy: The Good, and Bad and the Ugly, which touched on topics including federal rescheduling of cannabis, people still jailed for cannabis offenses and the state of host community agreements in Massachusetts.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...