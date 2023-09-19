Northern Essex Community College Offers Live and Virtual Info Sessions on Free College for Those Eligible

Northern Essex Community College is having a series of information sessions for those newly eligible to complete their degrees at no cost to them.

The new “MassReconnect” allows residents aged 25 or older who have not already obtained a college degree to attend the state’s community colleges for free. This last-dollar support covers tuition and fees, including books and materials stipends.

Northern Essex is already offering free tuition under the program to 125 students across 31 degree and certificate programs and number is expected to increase with Fall Session II classes starting Monday, Oct. 30.

Information sessions takes place in-person Tuesdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Dec. 19, from 5-7 p.m., on the Lawrence campus; Wednesdays, Sept. 27 and Nov. 8, from 5-7 p.m., Haverhill campus.

There are also online information meetings Wednesday, Oct. 25; Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. There’s more at the MassReconnect webpage.

