English Language Learners are invited to practice conversing in English with native speakers.

The English Speakers of Other Languages conversation circle meets Mondays this month, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Milhendler Room at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.

No registration is necessary. For more information visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.

