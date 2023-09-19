Celebration Tonight Welcomes ‘De La Puente’ Mural by Artist Angulo

Creative Haverhill tonight celebrate downtown Haverhill’s latest public art, “De La Puente,” a towering mural by local artist Kevin Angulo.

An artist talk, blue tape “ribbon” cutting, light refreshments and live music highlights the festivities, taking place from 5:30-7:30 p.m., on the back wall of the MeVa Transit parking garage on Granite Street with an address of 4 Batchelders Court, Haverhill.

Parking is available in the garage itself.

Besides Creative Haverhill and MeVa, sponsors include Haverhill Bank, Sherwin Williams, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Haverhill Cultural Council, Riverfront Cultural District, Gallery45 and Team Haverhill.

