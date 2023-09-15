Police Arrest 14-Year-Old for Alleged Shooting Murder of 19-Year-Old Last Week in Lawrence

A 14-year-old was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with the Sept. 6 shooting of 19-year-old Angie Aristy of Lawrence.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Thursday Massachusetts State Police tracked down and arrested Jobe Santiago who allegedly shot Aristy near 300 Howard St., in Lawrence. Santiago’s name, despite his age, is being released because officials exercised their “statutory authority” to try him as an adult. Lawrence Police received a 911 call last week for shots fired. Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and subsequently died from her injuries.

Santiago was arrested Wednesday by the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals and members of the Essex County State Police Detectives Unit. Lowell and Lawrence police also assisted in the apprehension.

A second juvenile was also charged with assault with intent to rob in connection with the incident. The two were arraigned Thursday at Lawrence District Court and Lawrence Juvenile Court, respectively.

