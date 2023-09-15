Bread & Roses Plans Affordable Home Ownership Units in Haverhill and North Andover

Bread & Roses Housing this week picked up properties in Haverhill and North Andover in a step toward creating and preserving affordable homeownership through the Community Land Trust model.

This past Tuesday, Bread & Roses Housing closed on properties at 38-40 Curtis St. in Haverhill and 20 Brown Court in North Andover. Duplex-style homes will be built on the Curtis Street property, described as “barren land,” while the Brown Court parcel was described asa” blighted property.”

“BRH understands that navigating the landscape of affordable housing development, particularly in finding reasonably priced land for expansion, presents challenges. However, the organization is pleased to announce that new construction is on the horizon, with construction expected to commence at the beginning of 2024, pending adequate funding,” the organization’s leaders said in a statement.

Among those in attendance at a celebration were Bread & Roses Housing Executive Director Annmary Connor, staffers Angelica Gil and Kady Phelps-El Mernissi, Directors Gloria Abou-Haidar and Arlin Santiago and Levis Industries contractors’ Joseph Levis and Joe Levis Jr. of Haverhill, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Haverhill Community Development representatives Andrew Herlihy and Matthew Hennigan, Pentucket Bank Commercial Loan Officer Jean McCann and former Brown Court property owner Harold McPhee.

Bread and Rose thanked McPhee, who sold the property below market rate, for making it possible for the organization to acquire the land.

