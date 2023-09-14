Spillman Discusses Reality of Artificial Intelligence During Haverhill Library Talk Tonight

Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. (WHAV News photograph.)

An industrial research chemist will speak tonight to the realities of artificial intelligence.

Bob Spillman will raise awareness of the benefits and risks of AI. The technology has the potential to revolutionize much of the modern world. Spillman will try to shed light on AI so that people can make informed decisions about it and its use.

The presentation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Haverhill Public Library at 99 Main St. For more information visit haverhillpl.org.

