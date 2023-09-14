Driscoll Funeral Home Hosts First Responders, City Workers at Appreciation Cookout

Driscoll Funeral Home on Friday hosts its Third Annual Appreciation Cookout, an afternoon of celebration and honor for Haverhill’s public safety departments and city employees.

Members of the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments; Trinity EMS division of PrideSTAR EMS; and City of Haverhill municipal departments are invited to a cookout featuring local restaurants and celebrity chefs.

Owner Patrick Driscoll said Maria’s Family Restaurant, Wang’s Table and G’s Restaurant will offer foods to be prepared on grills and flattops outside on the Driscoll parking lot where attendees will be served by dozens of volunteers. He said the parking lot will be transformed into a “welcoming venue of celebration that will include tables and chairs for the anticipated 200 guests.” There will also be door prizes—including sports tickets, restaurant gift cards, gift baskets and golf foursomes—donated by local businesses, organizations and community partners.

The cookout takes place Friday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the funeral home, 309 S. Main St., in Bradford.

