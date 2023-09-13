Today’s Obituaries: Albert ‘Al’ Corneau Jr., 71, Retired from General Electric

Albert “Al” Corneau Jr., of Haverhill, and Fort Myers Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Sept. 11, at High Pointe House in Haverhill at age 71.

Al leaves behind his cherished wife, Linda, and their devoted daughter, Allison. He will be terribly missed by his older brothers Dave and Kenny, along with their wives Arleen and Pat. He also leaves behind caring brothers-in-law Edward (Denny) O’Brien and Joe O’Brien and his companion Pam. Several nieces and nephews will remember fond childhoods with Uncle Al.

He is predeceased by his infant daughter, Tracy Lynn, his parents, Al and Jeannette (Jodoin) Corneau, and older brother Roland.

Born in Peabody, Al was raised in Salem, and was the youngest of four brothers. An avid and skilled basketball player, Al married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Linda, when she was 18 and he was 20. The day before Al died was the couple’s 51st wedding anniversary.

Al served in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves for six years.

Al spent 33 years working at General Electric in Lynn in the Turbine and Aircraft divisions, before retiring in 2012. It was there where he met some of his closest and most dear friends, including Wayne Privitera and Tony White, among so many others.

Al’s pride and joy and his legacy is his daughter, Allison. Al and Allison were two peas in a pod, best friends who loved to watch reality TV and thriller movies together, discuss and debate politics and current events and spend time in Fort Myers Beach, where the family owned a condo.

Fort Myers Beach was where Al and Linda retired as snowbirds in 2014, enjoying the past nine wonderful years on the island with special friends from across the country. Friends like Tom, Cheryl and Pop, Michele, Bob and Ann, Fran and Rich, and Doug and Deb are among the many they made there. Al enjoyed playing tennis, swimming and socializing with his poker friends while there.

Fort Myers Beach was devastated by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. Exactly one week later, Al was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The family was gutted but refused to let either event define them.

Taking Al’s lead and following his never-quit attitude, Linda and Allison supported the heart of their family throughout frequent hospitalizations and treatments at Massachusetts General Hospital. Al lived his life on his own terms, and his illness was no exception. He chose to keep his battle private, because – as he said – “everybody’s got something.”

The family wishes to thank Al’s anonymous 27-year-old male bone marrow donor, who gave him several good months following his January 2023 transplant facilitated through the Be the Match program. MGH’s Cancer Center and Bone Marrow Transplant Team are unmatched in the care they provided to Al. Special thanks to Dr. Rupa Narayan, Dr. Steven McAfee, and the Lunder-10 staff, including “Al’s Angels” nurses Liz, Autumn, Leah and Magda, among so very many others. Not all heroes wear capes – many wear medical scrubs.

The family also wishes to thank High Pointe House in Haverhill for the tremendous care, compassion and peace shown to Al and his family in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend Al’s visitation on Friday, September 15, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be private.

