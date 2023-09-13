Lane Closings Start Sunday Night on Haverhill I-495 Southbound Bridge

There will be lane closings overnight beginning Sunday night to adjust the new Interstate 495 southbound bridge in Haverhill.

Massachusetts transportation officials said Tuesday lanes will close overnights between Sunday, Sept. 17, at 9 p.m., to Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 a.m., on the southbound bridge over the Merrimack River. Work involves jacking and realignment of elastomeric bearing pads on two bridge piers.

“An inspection revealed some minor issue with some of the bearings. The bearings will be realigned during this work,” Transportation Department spokesperson John Goggin told WHAV.

There will be a double left lane closing between exits 107, River Street, and 106, Ward Hill, on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 p.m. to 5: a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19., while there will be a double right lane closing Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

Work on the more than $100 million twin-bridge replacement project began in 2018 and the newest bridge opened a year ago. Contractor SPS New England will also undertake the adjustment.

There will be signs, police details and advance message boards to guide drivers through the work area. Those traveling through the affected areas are advised to expect some delays and should reduce speed and use caution.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...