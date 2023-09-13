Greater Haverhill Chamber Names Kimberly Jones Photography Business of the Month

Kimberly Jones Photography of Haverhill has been named as the August Business of the Month by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

Jones specializes, in her words, in “capturing the grins of preschoolers and photographing weddings.” She was trained at the New England School of Photography and The Center for Digital Imaging Arts in Waltham. She was previously employed at the Sears Portrait Studio, where she photographed mostly children and, later, a nationwide portrait company working with preschoolers. There, Jones was voted one of the top five best photographers in the company of more than 200.

Kimberly Jones Photography may be reached by calling 781-632-7040 or through its website at kimberlyjonesphotography.com.

