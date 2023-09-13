Five High-Rise Murals Begin Going up in Haverhill Friday with Arrival of Beyond Walls

As many as five murals will be installed in Haverhill over a two-week period beginning this Friday, showcasing the impact of the city’s young people and cultural communities.

The project by Beyond Walls, which previously completed murals in Lynn, Chicopee and Holyoke, was paid, in part, by a $50,000 legislative earmark for Beyond Walls’ partnership with the city, Creative Haverhill and Team Haverhill.

On Friday, world-class artists will paint the exterior walls of buildings as tall as 60 feet high and 295 feet long using lifts and ladders and continue through Sept. 30.

Locations and artists are 25 Washington Square, Giulio “Rosk” Gebbia from Sicily; 154 Washington St., Hailey “Flourish” Bonia of Haverhill; Broadway and Thorndike Street, father/daughter duo Cristhian “Golden305” Saravia and Ange Saravia known as “We Art Golden;” 55 Emerson St., Dovente of the Dominican Republic; and 53 Granite St., Foam of Puerto Rico.

Haverhill marks the fourth and final stop on the Beyond Walls 2023 Street Art Tour. Since its founding in 2017, Beyond Walls has worked with residents, businesses, a corps of volunteers and local officials to bring public art, educational programs and creative design projects to communities across the state.

