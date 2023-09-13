Exchange Program Acquaints German Students with Pentucket Regional High Counterparts

Pentucket Regional High School students will participate in the German American Partnership Program beginning next month.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said students will meet their virtual exchange partners in person this year as students from Germany visit Pentucket from Oct. 2-15, where they will live with host families to experience American family life firsthand.

“In the past, life-long connections have been made between Pentucket and German students through this program,” said Pentucket Regional Middle High School Foreign Language Department Chair Linda Hackett. “We are excited to be bringing back the GAPP to Pentucket and are confident that our students will benefit from the connections made with the students from Germany.”

Throughout their visit, students will also have the opportunity to get a feel for the Massachusetts educational system through shadowing a Pentucket student who is learning German at the high school, and visiting a district elementary school, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and Boston University. Students will also get to take a trip to Boston, Newburyport, a local farm and the beaches of Plum Island.

Pentucket’s last exchange took place in 2014. For the past two years, German Teacher Stephen Petersen and Pentucket German IV students participated in a virtual exchange program, the German American Virtual Exchange, with students from Stadtgymnasium Emsland in Rheine, Germany.

The German American Partnership Program, supported by the United States State Department, allows students from the U.S. and Germany to visit a secondary school in the other country. More than 400,000 American and German students have participated in the program since its establishment nearly 50 years ago.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...