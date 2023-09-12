Common Ground Ministries Plans Fundraising Dinner Sept. 21 to Support Needy

Common Ground Ministries of Haverhill is planning its annual fundraiser dinner to help it provide food, clothing and shelter to Haverhill’s needy residents.

The dinner will be served Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. There is no cost for the meal, but donations will be accepted at the end of the event. All proceeds go toward food, clothing and shelter for the homeless and the needy in Haverhill.

Common Grounds operates a thrift shop and a café at 194 Winter St., Haverhill. It advocates for people in need and provides meals, clothing, home goods and an elderly brown bag program and more. For more information, visit cgmcafe.org.

