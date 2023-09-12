‘A Field of Lost Hair Ties’ Opens First Art Show of Season at Northern Essex Community College

The first art show of the 2023-24 academic year opens on the Haverhill Campus of Northern Essex Community College Tuesday, Sept. 19, with “A Field of Lost Hair Ties.”

Artist Sam Modder, a native of Nigeria who lives and works in Tampa, Fla, created a larger-than-life mural made up of digitally manipulated ballpoint pen drawings that follow a Black woman in her nightdress and striped socks in a world made up of only her and her duplicates. Modder says the work is an allegory for our contemporary condition, confronting questions of power, exploitation and resistance. Modder says the work is a chapter in an ongoing series in which she presents a subjective Black woman’s fairytale to process interlocking structures of oppression.

“As my work towers above you, I hope you will step back into a space of childhood, wonder, and possibility. That you would, in the best of ways, feel small and open, ready, and willing to hear one more story,” Modder says.

An opening reception and artist talk take place Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, on the first floor of the Bentley Library. Gallery events are free and open to the public.

The exhibit runs through Friday., Nov. 3. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

