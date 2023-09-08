Tarbox Becomes Northern Essex Community College Knights’ Track and Field Coach

A Haverhill native and special education teacher in the Haverhill school system, Melanie Tarbox, was named this week as the next men’s and women’s track and field coach for the Northern Essex Community College Knights.

Tarbox has spent nine years on the track and field and cross-country coaching staff at Haverhill High School under long time coach Mike Maguire, whom she also competed for during her high school career. She also spent six years as the head gymnastics coach for the Hillies’ winning two Merrimack Valley Conference championships and earning multiple coach of the year honors.

“She is the right person at the right time to rejuvenate our track and field program. Her prior experience as a coach in the community and her student-athlete experience will be a great asset in returning our program to its prior success,” said Athletics Director Dan Blair.

After her career at Haverhill High, Tarbox went onto a four-year career at Bentley University where she ran cross country and both indoor and outdoor track and field for the Falcons before graduating with a degree in Marketing before earning a Master of Education from Merrimack College and most recently a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Endicott College.

Tarbox said her goal is for “all athletes to strive to be their best and find success,” adding she hopes to “add depth and continue to build a quality program.”

She now lives in Hampton, N.H. with her family and will begin her duties with the Knights later this month.

