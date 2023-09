The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce plans a business networking mixer tonight at Tuscan Market Cooking School at Tuscan Village.

Sponsored by Haverhill Bank, the gathering includes appetizers and a cash bar and door prize drawings. It takes place tonight, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m., at Tuscan Market Cooking School, 9 Via Toscana, in Salem, N.H. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

Reservations may be made online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

