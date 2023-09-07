Groveland, West Newbury and Newburyport Plan Household Hazardous Waste Day

Groveland and West Newbury are teaming up with Newburyport to offer residents a combined Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday.

Groveland Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham and Newburyport Mayor Sean R. Reardon said in a joint statement that residents of the three communities may dispose of hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

Tradebe Environmental Services will be on hand Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Newburyport Department of Public Services lot, 16A Perry Way, Newburyport. Acceptable materials include oil-based paints, such as those labeled as alkyd, solvent or solvent-based or combustible; varnishes; pesticides; pool chemicals; gasoline: and other household hazardous materials or chemicals.

City staff will also be collecting rechargeable batteries, including car and boat batteries, and items with mercury. Shred Source of Newburyport will also provide a paper shredding truck for on-site document shredding. The first file-size box is free and each additional box is $5.

Materials not accepted are commercial or industrial waste, latex paint, ammunition, asbestos, radioactive material, fire extinguishers and medical or biological wastes.

Disposals fees are $30 for three gallons or pounds, $45 for up to 10 gallons or pounds and $60 for up to 25 gallons or pounds of materials and based on the size of the container. Cash and checks should be made out to the City of Newburyport. Credit cards will not be accepted.

