Bruce C. Vincent, Longtime Haverhill High School AV Director, Dies at 81

Former Haverhill High School Audio Visual Director Bruce C. Vincent, 81, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, at Blair House in Tewksbury.

He was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Langlais) Vincent with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. He was born on Oct. 16, 1942 and was the son of the late Eugene and Marjorie (Gardner) Vincent.

Vincent was raised in Beverly and was a graduate of Beverly High School, class of 1961. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Salem State University and a master’s degree at Bridgewater State. He was previously employed as an elementary school teacher in Topsfield and Boxford. He retired from his position as AV director at Haverhill High School after 38 years. He enjoyed woodworking, ballroom dancing and photography.

Besides his wife, Vincent is survived by his children Wayne Vincent of Houston, Texas, Glen Vincent of Derry, N.H., and Denice Spaulding of Sandown, N.H.; grandchildren Alex Vincent, Jonathan Vincent, Chantalle Vincent, Faith Vincent, Sedrik Spaulding, Kai Spaulding, Griffin Spaulding; sister-in-law Jan Vincent; brothers-in-law George Langlais and Robert Langlais; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother David Vincent.

Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m.-noon, at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow. His funeral service will follow at 12:15 at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

