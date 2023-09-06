Pieri, Founder of The Grommet, Addresses Local Business People Sept. 28

Innovator, entrepreneur and investor Jules Pieri talk to local business people at the end of the month about insights and visionary strategies that have shaped the business landscape.

UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill and New England Invents is hosting Pieri, co-founder and former CEO of the e-commerce company, The Grommet, which launched thousands of products through its platform. Pieri is also the author of “How we Make Stuff Now,” and was named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs in 2013. Today, she invests in women-led companies as an investing partner with X Factor Ventures.

The free, in-person event takes place Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m., at the iHub Haverhill, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Details and registration are online.

