Nevins Memorial Library Hosts Art Therapy Classes for Those Treated for Breast Cancer

People who are being treated for breast cancer may join a six-week-long art therapy class from now through mid-October.

Instructor Lisa Buglione will teach “Painting Your Journey.” Students will create still life and landscape paintings using the skills, techniques and experience they already have. Materials will be provided.

Students’ work will be on display at the Nevins Memorial Library until the end of October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information contact the library at 978-686-4080.

