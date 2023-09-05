Smile Formula: Methuen Police Hand Out Ice Cream Throughout the City

Methuen police officers lifted the spirits of children and some adults too last Thursday when they borrowed an ice cream truck, stocked it and handed out free ice cream to children and adults at a dozen locations around Methuen.

Methuen Police were able to borrow the Lawrence Police Department’s ice cream truck and the Methuen Patrolmen’s Union paid for the ice cream, which was dispensed by Officers Brandon Laflamme, Mark Aiello, Jessie Fabian, Dave Mambro and Griffin Waller.

“Police officers often interact with the public at tragedies and in negative situations, so we leapt at the opportunity to hand out free ice cream, share some smiles and to create positive interactions with the public thanks to the generosity of our Patrolman’s Union and our colleagues at Lawrence Police,” said Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara. “Our officers had a lot of fun handing out frozen treats, and we truly appreciate the opportunity to meet the public in a fun setting. I hope we can repeat this again in the future.”

The Methuen Police Department thanked Lawrence Police, Police Chief Michael McCarthy and Mayor Brian DePeña for sharing their city’s ice cream truck.

