Haverhill Recreation Department Offers Co-Ed Lacrosse This Fall

Back to the basics of lacrosse including catching, throwing, cradling, ground balls and shooting will be taught at co-ed fall lacrosse.

All experience levels are welcome at Golden Hill Elementary School at 140 Boardman St., Haverhill. Registration is $30 per person and each session takes place on Sundays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 8. Times vary by age group. Players must bring their own sticks and both boys and girls sticks are allowed. A water bottle and cleats are recommended.

There’s more information at haverhillrec.com.

