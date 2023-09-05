Campaign Notebook: U.S. Rep. Trahan Endorses Barrett for Haverhill Mayor

Congresswoman Lori Trahan is backing City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett for Haverhill’s next mayor.

The endorsement comes on Haverhill’s first day of early voting in advance of next week’s preliminary election.

“Melinda Barrett is a tireless advocate and relentless fighter for hardworking families across Haverhill. I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Melinda to make unprecedented investments in the city’s infrastructure, public schools and local economy. I’m endorsing Melinda Barrett for Mayor because she’s prepared to hit the ground running on day one to continue making Haverhill an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Trahan said in a press release.

Barrett was previously endorsed by state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Rep. Andy X. Vargas and former Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.

Early, in-person voting takes place today, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles office in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., most easily accessed from the Newcomb Street side of the building. Handicap access is available from the Main Street side of the building with parking in the lower parking lot.

Other dates and times are Wednesday, Sept. 6, and Thursday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Preliminary Election Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 Campaign (Names listed in ballot order under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Wood, Scott W. Jr. Cooper, Guy E. Campanile, Debra Eleftheriou, George City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. Lambert, Craig School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela Wood, Scott W. Jr. Thomas, Courtney Simmons, Fred A. School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas Downer, Edward Rogers, Hunter

