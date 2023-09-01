Veteran Puts Up $1,000 Reward for Tips on Theft at Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial

An anonymous donor is putting up a $1,000 award for information leading to the arrest and charges against thieves who took power tools, landscaping equipment and granite last week from Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park.

The veteran-owned business contacted Ralph T. Basiliere, chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Ad Hoc Memorial Committee, with the reward offer.

“The Commission is moved by the coalition’s outpouring. Our mission, serving Vietnam veterans, remains unchanged,” Basiliere said.

Those who may have information or witnessed anything suspicious overnight Aug. 24 or 25 are asked to contact Detective Conor Rogier by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-373-1212, ext. 1237.

Basiliere said he discovered the theft, which he valued at between $5,000 and $8,000, when he visited the site the morning of Thursday, Aug. 25.

