Haverhill Restaurants, Owners, Staff Take Their Bows at Third Annual Tasty Awards

Haverhill restaurants and their owners, chefs, bartenders, servers and other staff were honored during this week’s Third Annual Tasty Awards—the capstone of Haverhill’s Restaurant Week.

More than 350 diners and other patrons weighed in on 19 award categories by completing “Taste Test” cards available at participating venues during the sixth annual culinary celebration. The votes were counted and awards presented during a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Barrios, Haverhill.

“The local community and visitors eagerly engaged in the voting process, making their voices heard in support of their favorite restaurants, chefs, bartenders and personalities,” organizers said in a statement. The event was under the direction of the Tasty Awards Committee, comprised of Jimmy Carbone, Melissa Seavey, Jennifer Matthews and Eva Montibello, It was co-presented by Destination Downtown Haverhill, a partnership of businesses, residents and nonprofits.

The Most Amazing Restaurant Owner award was shared by Denise and Matt Gaiero of Gs Texas Southern Flare, Mags and Michael Conneely of Peddler’s Daughter, Katerina and Anthony Tomacchio of Loaded and Michael J. Eras of Roasted Coffee Bar.

Other individual award winners and runners up were Best Chef, going to Sacha Talarico, Peddler’s Daughter, and Adam Maslowski, Keon’s Bistro; Most Creative Chef, Kevin Murphy, Gs Texas Southern Flare, and Christopher Cole, Tap Brewing Co.; Most Memorable Staff Personality, Kit Leahy, Peddlers Daughter, and Jhonny Naranjo, Casa Blanca; Best Vibe, Gs Texas Southern Flare, and Barrios Haverhill; Best Barista, Paris Kiriakou, Drop Café, and Sydney Stewart, Battlegrounds; Favorite Bartender, Matt Holbrook, Gs Texas Southern Flare, Michael and Stef, Tap Brewing Company and Jason Tufts, Butch’s Uptown; Best Pizza Spinner, Angelo Asprogiannis, La Pizza Di Forno, and Alex Demorla, Crusttown; and Customer Choice personality, Denise Gaiero, Gs Texas Southern Flare, and Kit Leahy, Peddler’s Daughter.

Winners and runners up among food and drink categories were Best Signature Cocktail, Sassy Pineapple, Barrios Haverhill, and Silver Jamaican, Grande Mexico; Best Beer Selection, Tap Brewing Company and Hidden Pig; Tastiest Dessert, Tiramisù from Joseph’s Trattoria and Boozy Milkshakes from Stacks; Around the World, Wang’s Table and Tawa Tandoori; Favorite Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant, Hummingbird Nutritious Eats and Barrios Haverhill; Best Takeout Restaurant, Loaded and Wang’s Table; Best Casual Restaurant, Tap Brewing Co. and Roasted Coffee Bar; Most Creative Menu, Loaded and Barrios Haverhill; and Customer Choice restaurant, Gs Texas Southern Flare and Peddler’s Daughter.

Two customers were also among the winners. Favorite Regular—also known as “Bar Stool Hero”—went to Al Disalvo and runner up Tim “Tornado” Comeau.

