Campaign Notebook: Haverhill Chamber Plans Coffee with Haverhill Mayoral Candidates

Residents have an opportunity to mingle with Haverhill’s mayoral candidates during, what is described as, “a casual coffee where you can talk to the candidates in a calm atmosphere.”

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce said it invited all five candidates appearing on Haverhill’s upcoming preliminary election ballot to participate. They are, in ballot order, City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr., retired Patrolman Guy E. Cooper, Debra Campanile and George Eleftheriou.

“This is an opportunity for voters to meet the candidates and make an informed decision when they cast their ballot at the primary on Tuesday, Sept. 12th. Haverhill will have a new mayor for the first time in 20 years so this is a big decision,” said Chamber Vice President Kate Martin.

The meet and greet takes place Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m., at UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill.

In other campaign news, mayoral candidates Wood and Barrett plan dueling campaign fundraisers Thursday, Sept. 7, both at 6 p.m.

Wood plans a 40th Birthday Fundraiser at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill, while Barrett’s Get Out the Vote Barbeque takes place at the American Legion Post 4, 1314 N. Main St., Haverhill. Donations to Wood may be online here, while donations to Barrett may be made here.

Ward 2 City Council candidate Katrina Hobbs-Everett recently won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus. Hobbs-Everett was one of 46 candidates from across the state to win endorsement. The political action committee said, “The election of these candidates will increase gender parity and bring much-needed perspectives, competence and urgency to their elected offices.” The support includes a financial award, intern phone banking hours, campaign advisory sessions and promotion on social media.

Ward 5 School Committee candidate Jill Story welcomed supporters Aug. 23 at a fundraising reception at Willow Springs Vineyards in Haverhill.

Preliminary Election Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 Campaign (Names listed in ballot order under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Wood, Scott W. Jr. Cooper, Guy E. Campanile, Debra Eleftheriou, George City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. Lambert, Craig School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela Wood, Scott W. Jr. Thomas, Courtney Simmons, Fred A. School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas Downer, Edward Rogers, Hunter

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...