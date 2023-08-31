Today’s Obituaries: Charles F. “Chuck” Sarao III, 63, Worked at Surplus Office Supply

Charles F. “Chuck” Sarao III, 63, a resident of Haverhill for most of his life, died Aug. 28, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in Brighton, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Methuen, son of the late Charles F. Sarao Jr. and the late Jacqueline (Bazinet) (Sarao) Crouse, he moved to Haverhill with his family at a young age, and was educated in the Haverhill School System, graduating from the former Haverhill Trade School.

Sarao was employed as a janitor for several years at the former St. Joseph School and the former St. Joseph Church. For 30 years he was the manager of Surplus Office Supply on Washington Street in Haverhill, helping to furnish hundreds of local offices and companies in the Greater Haverhill, Southern New Hampshire and Merrimack Valley areas.

A member of All Saints Parish and the former Saint Joseph Parish, he was a “Jack of All Trades” and enjoyed working around his home, repairing his residence and landscaping his yard. He also enjoyed plowing during the winter months and camping during the summers at Salisbury State Reservation.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Karen L. (Haney) Sarao, a son and daughter-in-law, Joshua R. and Kristen Sarao of Seabrook, N.H., a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa S. and Ian Killey, of Haverhill, a brother, Michael Sarao, of Milford, NH, three grandchildren, Corey Haney, Zoey Sarao and Riley Lu, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Sarao.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours to be held Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Berube-Comeau Funeral Home, 47 Broadway, Haverhill. His funeral service will follow at 7:15 p.m. in the funeral home.

