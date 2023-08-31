Dubus Reads From His Latest Novel ‘Such Kindness’ During UMass Lowell iHub Talk

Haverhill native Andre Dubus III discusses his latest novel, “Such Kindness,” during an October talk in downtown Haverhill.

The event, sponsored by the UMass Lowell’s Haverhill Innovation Hub and UMass Lowell Alumni Relations, provides an opportunity for the public to meet the author, buy a copy of the book and have it signed and hear the author read excerpts.

Dubus is UMass Lowell professor.

The talk takes place Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m., at the iHub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Tickets are $10 and may be reserved online. Proceeds support the UMass Lowell food pantry.

