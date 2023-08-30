YMCA Steps Out With ‘Run to the Ruckus’ to Benefit Scholarships

The YMCA of the North Shore invites individuals and families to lace up their athletic shoes and join its 5K race as part of Haverhill’s River Ruckus celebration.

T-shirts will be given to the first 500 participants in the Run to the Ruckus race, taking place Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 9 a.m.

Maps, bibs and T-Shirts may be picked up at the YMCA, 81 Winter St. Haverhill on Sept. 21, from 2-6 p.m., and Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at Washington Square Park at 7:30 a.m. before the race begins.

Adult registration fee is $30 and increases to $35 on the day of the race. The fee for children ages 13 and younger is $15 and does not change. Money raised is used for financial aid and scholarships given by the YMCA to individuals and families. There’s more information online.

