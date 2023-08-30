NFL Agent, Author Sean Stellato to Speak at Merrimack Valley Chamber Fall Expo

NFL agent, author and motivational speaker Sean P. Stellato discusses “Goal Setting and Motivation” when he speaks during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair.

Stellato is the author of “No Backing Down,” described as “the true story of the 1994 Salem High School Football team who took on not only all opponents who stood in their way on the football field but also had to battle school administration who threatened to derail them on the way to the Massachusetts High School Super Bowl.” He also co-wrote with his daughter Gianna, “Football Magic.”

Stellato speaks Wednesday, Sept. 13, at noon, at DoubleTree, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Tickets are $35 for Merrimack Valley Chamber members and $50 for non-members. Those interested may register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...