New Haverhill Stadium Concession Area, Provided by Volunteers and Donors, Wins Praise

A new concession stand at Haverhill Stadium is about ready for its formal debut after a group effort brought the project to the finish line.

William Bourque, a long-time supporter of local sports and the man spearheading the project, told the Haverhill School Committee Thursday how he came to be involved.

“At all of the stadiums I’ve ever coached at for 40-something years, I’ve never seen a stadium that didn’t even have a working concession stand, and being a former player and a life-long resident of Haverhill, I just thought that maybe we could do something and make something better for the kids, the fans and make a better atmosphere for everybody,” he explained.

Bourque said he met with the Haverhill Building Department, presented his idea and, following an inspection of the proposed area, decided the project was doable.

From there, Bourque contacted various contractors and others who made donations and contribute parts and labor at no cost.

“The Touchdown Club is awesome, the Chamber of Commerce, and WHAV actually made up a commercial on the radio that worked out very well,” he said.

Bourque said high school football players also contributed time and effort into cleaning up the area and getting it ready.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini thanked Bourque for his work, calling it “a marvelous job,” and said he was looking forward to the grand unveiling in the near future.

Meanwhile, as WHAV previously reported, the city celebrated the opening of a new William H. Moody School playground last Wednesday. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta talked about the long-awaited grand opening.

“It really was a spectacular event. The associate commissioner came, many local politicians came and lots of families and kids. It was really fun to see all the students at Moody who have been watching the playground being built to run into the playground all excited,” she said.

Marotta explained the playground was paid completely by the Department of Education through an early childhood grant.

