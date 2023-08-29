U.S. Rep. Trahan, Local and State Officials to Celebrate Federal Help for Reuse of Former CREST School

Congresswoman Lori Trahan is expected to join Methuen officials this afternoon to celebrate receipt of $8.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and $2.9 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money for a new Methuen pre-kindergarten school.

Trahan is expected to be joined by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, schools Superintendent Brandi Kwong, state legislators, city councilors and School Committee members.

Officials said the federal aid supports the purchase and upgrade of the former CREST Collaborative school at 9 Branch St. in Methuen for use as an elementary and early education school. They said the addition will reduce student class sizes across the city. School offices relocated to the building earlier.

