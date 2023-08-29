Information Session Sept. 6 for Voters with Questions About Haverhill’s Election Changes

WHAV News Staff By |

Kaitlin M. Wright takes the oath of office as Haverhill city clerk. (WHAV News photograph.)

To submit election-related announcements, click on image or email [email protected]. These are the only acceptable methods of sending campaign news.

Those with questions about Haverhill’s change to mostly ward-based elections have an opportunity to learn more at an in-person information session a week from Wednesday.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright and her office host the public to explain the change to the upcoming electoral system with both ward and at-large representatives set to go into effect during this fall’s city elections.

The session will take place Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m., in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, Haverhill City Hall, room 202, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

There will be time for a question-and-answer period and all are welcome to attend.

Comments are closed.