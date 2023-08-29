Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Offers Sensitive Paper Shredding Sept. 9

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club wants to help households securely dispose of old files and papers, while raising money for a worthy organization.

The Club is hosting a bulk shredding event Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Atkinson. Residents of all area towns may participate.

A $10 donation enables participants to have a box of papers up to 14 inches by 11 1/2 inches by 9 inches shredded while waiting or just dropped off. Fees are greater for larger boxes.

Those with questions may contact Roni Riley at 603-362-9269 or emailing [email protected] or Sandra Neals by calling 603-505-2303 or emailing [email protected].

