Riverside Church’s Pink Party to Benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

An art show and silent auction, a raffle with a lineup of door prizes and a free light buffet with fare from several local restaurants will be featured at Riverside Church’s third annual Pink Party.

Donated works of art will be part of a silent auction Saturday, Sept. 30, at the church, 278 Groveland St., to benefit research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. There will also be a buffet with dishes from Long Horn Steakhouse, 110 Grill, Cedars and Roasted Coffee Bar.

Those who wish to help sponsor the event and interested artists may contact organizers at [email protected].

