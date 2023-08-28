Methuen, Salisbury Score Community Development Block Grants for Housing Rehab, More

Methuen is receiving nearly $900,000 in federal Community Development Block Grants to help rehabilitate 10 housing units and for planning, youth programs and adult literacy programs.

Unlike other cities that are “entitled” to receive federal block grants directly from Washington, Methuen and 71 other communities shared in $64.9 million passed through the state. Salisbury was also awarded $1.35 million to support housing rehabilitation of three units, infrastructure improvements for Meader’s Lane neighborhood and various social programs including youth services, childcare assistance, senior aid, food pantry support and homelessness prevention.

“Across the state, we are going to see cities and towns use these Community Development Block Grants to fix their roadways, expand their housing options and improve the quality of life they offer their residents—and we’re so excited to see the impact those investments will have.,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a release.

Community Development Block Grants are allocated annually to the Commonwealth through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...