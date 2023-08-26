Merrimack Valley Credit Union Creates Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund; Provides Safe Outlet for Donations

In response to the news of wildfires that have taken more than one hundred lives and impacted thousands of others in Maui, Hawaii, Merrimack Valley Credit Union has established the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund through its GoodWorks Foundation to support CUAid, the disaster relief center of the National Credit Union Foundation.

The credit union has already donated $10,000 to CUAid to assist their credit union colleagues as they help their members through the process of rebuilding their lives. The institution’s members and the community at-large may donate to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund digitally or by cash

“This is when the credit union community is needed most—to help our colleagues rebuild and help provide their members with the support they need during such a challenging time. Our team is happy to contribute to these relief efforts and grateful to CUAid for giving us a trusted way to do so,” said Merrimack Valley Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard.

To donate to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund digitally, the public may visit Help for Hawaii. Members and nonmembers may also donate in-person at any branches by cash or check made payable to “RTN GoodWorks Foundation.”

